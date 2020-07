This exhibit invites visitors to journey back in time for a rare and in-depth look at what life was like on the Nile 3,000 years ago. Uncover the secrets of six mummified individuals from ancient Egypt in this compelling exhibition from the British Museum. Using the latest technology explore how these people lived along the Nile and what happened to them after they died.

Originally scheduled to open May 2020; new dates TBA.

rom.on.ca