Egyptian Mummies: Ancient Lives. New Discoveries invites visitors to journey back in time for a rare and in-depth look at what life was like on the Nile 3,000 years ago. Organized by the British Museum, the exhibition is both a rigorous scientific exploration and a spiritual voyage, using advanced CT scanning techniques, 3D images, over 200 extraordinary objects, and six mummies to illustrate – in greater detail than ever before – fascinating facts of each individual’s life story.

** Postponed due to COVID-19; new dates TBA (originally scheduled to open May 16).**