Although the late Eiko Ishioka (1938-2012) established her fame as a designer in films in North America, she was also an art director and graphic designer in Tokyo before she moved to New York City in 1980. Her achievements in graphic design had impact and influence from the viewpoint of gender history in Japan. In these posters , women do not dress to please men any more. Graphic Liberation of Gender poster exhibition., Sep 12-Dec 20. Free.