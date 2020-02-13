𝘈 𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘏𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘎𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 presents the work of Eleana Antonaki and Marina Xenofontos in an inconclusive dialogue around the migratory experience. In their practices, both artists explore transnational feminist perspectives, honing in on the adversities of migration and strategies of settling and creating homes while in exile. 6-9 pm, Feb 13. Free.