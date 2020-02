𝘈 π˜‰π˜ͺ𝘨 𝘏𝘦𝘳π˜ͺ𝘡𝘒𝘨𝘦 𝘸π˜ͺ𝘡𝘩 𝘒 𝘎𝘭𝘰𝘳π˜ͺ𝘰𝘢𝘴 π˜—π˜’π˜΄π˜΅ presents the work of Eleana Antonaki and Marina Xenofontos in an inconclusive dialogue around the migratory experience. In their practices, both artists explore transnational feminist perspectives, honing in on the adversities of migration and strategies of settling and creating homes while in exile. 6-9 pm, Feb 13. Free.Β