Election Town Hall Focused on Gender Equity
YMCA Julia M. Ruby Leadership Centre 87 Elm, Toronto, Ontario
This Town Hall is an opportunity to hear from local representatives of political parties about their respective plans to eliminate gender-based violence as well as to address the systemic issues that underpin it, including safe, affordable housing; affordable child care and poverty. Confirmed participants include Shelley Carroll (Liberal), Debra Scott (Green) and Marit Stiles (NDP). A Progressive Conservative Party candidate is not yet confirmed. 9-10:30 am.
YWCA Toronto and the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic co-host an Election Town Hall focused on gender equity. This event is being held as part of the United Way Greater Toronto’s Ontario for All election campaign.