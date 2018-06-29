This Town Hall is an opportunity to hear from local representatives of political parties about their respective plans to eliminate gender-based violence as well as to address the systemic issues that underpin it, including safe, affordable housing; affordable child care and poverty. Confirmed participants include Shelley Carroll (Liberal), Debra Scott (Green) and Marit Stiles (NDP). A Progressive Conservative Party candidate is not yet confirmed. 9-10:30 am.

YWCA Toronto and the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic co-host an Election Town Hall focused on gender equity. This event is being held as part of the United Way Greater Toronto’s Ontario for All election campaign.