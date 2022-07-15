Electric Eclectics 2022

This years lineup features Edwin van der Heide (Rotterdam) returning with his infamous Laser Sound Performance, White Mountain Apache artist Laura Ortman (New York), and vocalist Shelley Hirsch (New York). Renowned media artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer will appear in the Valley of the DJs as DJ Tacostan, playing Tropical Gothic, Cumbia Rebajada and Blaxican Music. Apetechnology will bring their MEMS project from Detroit to show their documents and reconstructions of classic Buchla synthesizers.

Other performers include Alexis O’Hara (Montreal), Jorgen Teller (Copenhagen), Night Danger (Toronto), Osound (Owen Sound), shn shn (Toronto), Lary 7 (New York), NPNP (Montreal), ZONES (Toronto), PLEASE (Hamilton), Bill Coleman & Garrett Gilbart (Peterborough), Thresher (Meaford), Bring Your Own Vinyl (Meaford), Paul Dutton (Toronto), and more.

July 29 and 30 in Meaford, Ontario. $100. Visit electric-eclectics.com for more info and to buy tickets.