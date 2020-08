Electric Eclectics presents “Live in Lockdown” online concert series. Friday, Aug 28 at 7 pm ET

Electric Eclectics streams live to Experimental Sound Studio, Chicago. EE is partnering with ESS in Chicago to stream live to their Twitch TV channel. Featuring Richard Underhill and Great Bob Scott, Hallicrafters, Laura Ortman and Bob Bellerue.

Visit the Experimental Sound Studio website at: www.ess.org

www.electric-eclectics.com