Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Electric Eclectics in Collingwood

Apr 21, 2022

Electric Eclectics in Collingwood

8 8 people viewed this event.

On Saturday, June 18, EE will hold a one-day festival at Black Bellows Brewery at 40 Simcoe Street, Collingwood, following up with their annual festival weekend in Meaford on July 29-30.

We will feature multiple live performers and DJs starting in the afternoon until late night. The lineup includes headliners Debby FridayLee ParadiseZONESOsound and more. June 18 from 4 pm. $40. Tickets are on sale now!

Additional Details

Location Address - 40 Simcoe St, Collingwood, ON, L9Y 1H6

Event Price - $40

Date And Time

Sat, Jun 18th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM
to 11:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine