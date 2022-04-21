Electric Eclectics in Collingwood

On Saturday, June 18, EE will hold a one-day festival at Black Bellows Brewery at 40 Simcoe Street, Collingwood, following up with their annual festival weekend in Meaford on July 29-30.

We will feature multiple live performers and DJs starting in the afternoon until late night. The lineup includes headliners Debby Friday, Lee Paradise, ZONES, Osound and more. June 18 from 4 pm. $40. Tickets are on sale now!