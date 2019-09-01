Electric Island

Concert and picnic series. May 19, Jun 22, Aug 10 and Aug 31-Sep 1. Doors 2 pm. Early bird passes from $149.

MAY 19 Season Opener: Music by Dubfire, Ame, Bedouin, DJ Minx, Carlo Lio, Nathan Barato and more. $50-$70 single ticket, ticketweb.ca

JUNE 22: Music by Seth Troxler, DJ Harvey, Blond:ish, Tom Trago, Diana McNally, Honey Soundsystem, Tom Stephan, Pony and others. Doors 2 pm. $40-$60 single tickets, ticketweb.ca

Aug 10: Hot Since 82, Dusky, GUTI, Lee Foss, Andy Cue, Butrous, George Fitzgerald, DJ Seinfeld, Nitin and others.

Aug 31-Sep 1: Saturday: Boris Brejcha, Chris Liebing, Adriatique, Anja Schneider, Marie Davidson, Azari, Raf Reza and others; Sunday: Claude VonStroke Joris Voorn, Pleasurekraft, Francesca Lombardo, Greg Gow, Addy, Casualties of Sound and others.

See electricisland.to for details.