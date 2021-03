Citadel + Compagnie in collaboration with Harbourfront Centre present Citadel Live Series livestream presentation of Elemental by Nova Bhattacharya and Calm Abiding by José Navas, a double-bill performed by Nova Bhattacharya. March 26 at 7 pm. https://www.citadelcie.com/novadance

Limited time replay available until March 27 at 11:59 pm.