EGLX 2020 Video Game Expo

Canada’s largest video game expo, EGLX (Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo) has seen its fair share of growth and change, but it has officially cemented itself as the definitive home for gamers. Whether it’s the chance to meet your favourite content creators and esports players, compete in tournaments or watch high-paced professional action, EGLX has it covered. October 16-18.

Tickets will become available for purchase in Spring of 2020. Follow @eglxofficial to stay updated on social media