NOW MagazineAll EventsEGLX 2020 Video Game Expo

EGLX 2020 Video Game Expo

Enthusiast Gaming
16
Oct
-
18
Oct

EGLX 2020 Video Game Expo

by Enthusiast Gaming
 
281 people viewed this event.

Canada’s largest video game expo, EGLX (Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo) has seen its fair share of growth and change, but it has officially cemented itself as the definitive home for gamers. Whether it’s the chance to meet your favourite content creators and esports players, compete in tournaments or watch high-paced professional action, EGLX has it covered. October 16-18.

Tickets will become available for purchase in Spring of 2020. Follow @eglxofficial to stay updated on social media

 

Date And Time

2020-10-16 to
2020-10-18
 

Location

 

Venue

Metro Toronto Convention Centre
 

Event Types

Tradeshow, Consumer Show or Expo
 

Event Category

Festivals
 
 

Location Page

Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Enthusiast Gaming

Comments are Closed.