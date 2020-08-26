NOW MagazineAll EventsElinor Frey Live – Concert #5

Elinor Frey Live – Concert #5

Elinor Frey Live – Concert #5

Virtual concert. Elinor Frey plays Bach Suite 5 on Baroque cello, Caprice no. 1 by Dall’Abaco, and interviews a guest TBD. Sep 27 from 2:30-4 pm ET. $10-$20. Tickets on eventbrite.ca.

