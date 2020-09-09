NOW MagazineAll EventsElisabeth Belliveau

Elisabeth Belliveau

Elisabeth Belliveau

by
34 34 people viewed this event.

Alone in the house (Still Life with Clarice Lispector) photography exhibition. Sept 11-Oct 24. Online artist talk at noon, Oct 3. Pre-register for artist talk via email heather@gallery44.org.

Additional Details

Location - Gallery 44

 

Date And Time

2020-09-11 to
2020-10-24
 

Location

 

Venue

Gallery 44
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Gallery 44

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.