Elizabete Balčus, New Chance, Chiquita Magic

Kicking off the Music Gallery‘s 2022-2023 season is a heavy night of avant pop re-invention featuring Latvia’s Elizabete Balčus, along with locals New Chance and Chiquita Magic in the heart of Riverdale Park. For the first time since 2019, we renew our Departures Series’ participation in the Intersection Festival (this year centred on the exciting launch for the TTC-themed A More Beautiful Journey project), with three innovative avant electronic pop progenitors.

August 31 at 8 pm. $10-$12 adv, doors $15. St. Matthew’s Clubhouse, 450 Broadview. showclix.com