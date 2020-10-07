Ella Cooper

NOW MagazineAll EventsElla Cooper

Witness photo exhibition in the Window Gallery. An exploration of Blackness through performed images of isolation, longing and grief. To Jan 21, 2021. http://fentster.org/#/witness

 

2020-10-08 to
2021-01-21
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

FENTSTER

