Emancipation Day 2019: Underground Freedom Train Ride
Union Station 65 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E6
At midnight, commemorate the date on which the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 officially ended slavery throughout most of the British Empire in 1834. Assemble at 10:45 pm at Union Station. Event is free, only TTC fare is required.
This year's theme is #ResilienceDespitetheOdds. #FTR2019 will feature leaders - activists, artists, politicians - from the Black community in Canada.
twitter.com/FreedomTrainTOR // facebook.com/events/1062867477252602
Info
