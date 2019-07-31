Emancipation Day 2019: Underground Freedom Train Ride

At midnight, commemorate the date on which the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 officially ended slavery throughout most of the British Empire in 1834. Assemble at 10:45 pm at Union Station. Event is free, only TTC fare is required.

This year's theme is #ResilienceDespitetheOdds. #FTR2019 will feature leaders - activists, artists, politicians - from the Black community in Canada.

twitter.com/FreedomTrainTOR // facebook.com/events/1062867477252602