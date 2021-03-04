Embodying Power and Place

Nightwood Theatre and Native Earth Performing Arts present the digital iteration that offers twelve audio-visual works that seek to honour the lives of the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Trans, and Two-Spirit people, and strives to create a sacred space in which to reflect, heal, and find renewed hope. In 2020 over a dozen artists from a wide range of disciplines were commissioned by New Harlem Productions to read and respond to specific chapters of the report. Featuring twelve 5-10 minute pieces starring Cole Alvis, Reneltta Arluk, Tara Beagan, Samantha Brown, Eekwol Lindsay Knight, Monique Mojica, Joelle Peters, Tara Sky, and Michaela Washburn. Available March 27 to April 11. Free w/ donations to the Native Women’s Association of Canada.

http://embodyingpowerandplace.com