Emera: See The Faces, Hear The Voices At Risk From Muskrat Falls

Faces and words of those at risk from the lethal Muskrat Falls Megadam in Labrador, which threatens Indigenous people and settlers alike with methylmercury poisoning and mass drowning via catastrophic dam break, will be brought to some of the biggest dam profiteers: the shareholders of Emera, Inc. at their AGM. 250 Front Street West. 1-2:30 pm. Free.

www.facebook.com/events/173746446672100