EMERGE 2019: Through Media To justice
Humber College North Campus 205 Humber College, Toronto, Ontario
Speaker event exploring social media's role in helping achieve justice and challenging social norms. 11:30 am-2 pm. Free, donations at the door will be donated to the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic. RSVP at eventbrite.ca/e/56837627875
EMERGE is the capstone project for the graduating Media Studies Class of the University of Guelph-Humber.
Free
