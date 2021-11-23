Emergents 1: Possible Worlds

Readers' Choice 2021

The Music Gallery 4 part series. The events are dedicated to the notion of musical world-building, participating artists are encouraged to explore and improvise with instruments and experiment with collaborative performances. Dec 14, 15, 16 & 17. Free, some ticketed events. www.musicgallery.org 

Day 1: Workshop: Community Sound, with Naomi McCarroll-Butler. FREE. No advanced tickets.
Day 2: Concert: Stephanie Castonguay + Skin Tone. Tickets here.
Day 3: Parallel Playfields: Concert and Talk with Unit 2, for You In Mind. Tickets here.
Day 4: Artist Talk: Stephanie Castonguay, with PIX FILM- Located at 1411 Dufferin St Unit C.

