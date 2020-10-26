Emergents 1: Reroots with Tamayugé & masc4masc

In the first Emergents series project of the Music Gallery’s 2019/20 season, artists reflect on imagined and speculative folklores. What are the community stories that we tell each other? What kinds of knowledge can we find in our pasts, and pasts that might have been? This online project presents new video releases from Montreal-based duo Tamayugé and queercore performance art project masc4masc, alongside a collection of poems and stories curated by Toronto-based writer ML Gamboa. Dec 4 at 7 pm. Free. http://musicgallery.org