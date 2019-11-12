Emma Goldman in Toronto

The year 2020 will mark the 80th anniversary of the death of anarchist and feminist Emma Goldman. Deported from the United States in 1919, Goldman spent part of her exile in Toronto during the 1920s and 1930s. Join us for an evening of remembering and learning about Goldman's life and death in Toronto. Featuring the world premiere of the play Emma's Last Visit and a presentation by Franca Iacovetta and Cynthia Wright. 7 pm. Free.

