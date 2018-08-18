Emperors And Jewels: Treasures Of The Indian Courts From The al-Sabah Collection, Kuwait

Exquisitely crafted objects on display, decorated with gems such as diamonds and carved from semi-precious stone like jade, reflect the splendour and opulence of life at the courts of the Mughals and their contemporaries, who ruled India from the 16th to 19th centuries. As great patrons of the jewelled arts, which blended Indian, Persian, and Central Asian traditions, they contributed to a flowering of creativity and craftsmanship. Aug 18, 2018 to Jan 27, 2019.