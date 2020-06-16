Empire Club of Canada Zoom Panel

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Moderator Garvia Bailey will host panelists Molly Johnson providing the artist perspective; Andrew Burashko, Art of Time Artistic Director on producing live music; Aida Aydinyan, GM at Koerner Hall; Mike Tanner Music Sector Development Officer, City of Toronto; and Brian Iler, Chair of Hugh’s Room Live. Noon to 1 pm. Free. livemeeting.ca/profile/empire-club-of-canada

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free
