LGBTQ, female and non-binary-identifying comedy showcase presented by Clare Belford and Chantel Marostica, also featuring Ana-Marija Stoic, Cathryn Naiker, Surer Qaly, Tamara Appleton & Carolyn Nesling. 9 pm (doors 8:30 pm). $20, adv $15.

facebook.com/events/1973919412873832