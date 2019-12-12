Ensemble Topaz - Winter's Flame

Small World Music Centre 180 Shaw studio 101, Toronto, Ontario

Collective fuses the performance traditions of Iran, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan through music, poetry and dance. Winter’s Flame celebrates the projects and new creations of Ensemble Topaz featuring a collaboration with Chinese multi-instrumentalist Li Huiming, Kazakh songs with vocalist Ekaterina, and original arrangements of Afghan and Iranian songs. 8 pm. $25, adv $20. showpass.com/ensemble-topaz

Small World Music Centre 180 Shaw studio 101, Toronto, Ontario
