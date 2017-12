Kickin it into rock n roll high gear will be Metal Detectors and The Livingroom Rockstars. Headlining will be Enchanter who celebrate Ronnie James DIO. Doors 8 pm. $20, adv $15.

ticketweb.ca/event/enchanter-tribute-to-ronnie-james-the-rockpile-west-tickets/7850015?pl=rockpilewest