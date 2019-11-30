Encircling the World: Zithers!

Different cultures, similar instruments, shared musical meanings. This second installment of our ongoing 'instrumental families' concert project focuses on zithers, dulcimers and psalteries from Egypt, China, Indonesia and Iran. Four master musicians play solos, talk about their instruments and music, play together, and answer questions from the audience. Players: George Sawa (qanun), Bill Parsons (kacapi), Lina Cao (guzheng) and Amin Reihani) santour, 7:30 pm. $10-$32. bemusednetwork.com/events/detail/652