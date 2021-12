Propeller Gallery and Project: Humanity present the exhibition an exhibition featuring over two dozen works by marginalized youth participants in their arts-mentorship program. Dec 21-23 and 29-30. Reception 5-8 pm, Dec 21. 30 Abell. http://www.propellerartgallery.com

