Hart House Theatre presents a project that explores the restor(y)ation of treaty relationships using Indigenous practices of story weaving through deep connections to the land. Led by Indigenous educator and artist Jill Carter, the piece will include performers and creators from all over the city who will use their personal stories and experiences to compose the work. Sep 6-7, Fri-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. $28, srs $20, stu $15.

harthouse.ca/encounters-at-the-edge-of-the-woods