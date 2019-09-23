Encounters: Getting Down To Brass Tacks
Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6
Free performance and discussion with Norman Engel (baroque trumpet), and Rebecca Hennessy demonstrating the trumpet's evolution through musical traditions of jazz. Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm. General admission free, Reserved Seating PWYC.
http://soundstreams.ca/performances/encounters/encounters-getting-down-to-brass-tacks
Info
Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6 View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental