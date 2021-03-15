York U and Canadian Urban Institute launch for author Jay Pitter’s new work. Spurred by the public execution of George Floyd and drawing on the seminal scholarship and ancestral example of W.E.B. Du Bois, this important new resource highlights engagement practice and policy approaches for addressing spatialized anti-Blackness in cities across North America. Produced in collaboration with students and scholars in York University’s Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change features 10 compelling case studies, policy expert roundtable discussion highlights, practical templates and recommendations together in an essential resource for addressing spatialized anti-Blackness in cities. March 22 at noon-1:15 pm.

http://torontosocietyofarchitects.ca/event/engaging-black-people-and-power/

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1YfhDdAGREqNM_o04Dnhew?mc_cid=1485ee0b6d&mc_eid=1b3e65996a