Are you concerned about COVID-19 and about access and affordability of the vaccines and treatments being developed? Join Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) for an online discussion on the need for a widely available COVID-19 vaccine and treatments. 1 pm. Free.

eventbrite.ca/e/ensuring-global-access-to-medicines-and-vaccines-for-covid-19-tickets-104136807996?aff=now