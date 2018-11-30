Enter the Void: Exploring the Intersection of Art, Technology and Design

563 Dundas E, Suite 206 563 Dundas E, Suite 206, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7

Enter the Void is FilmArtists's first public exploration into the intersection of art, technology and design and will feature six Japanese artists working in textiles, fashion, music, filmmaking, and photography. Interactive showcase of art, technology and design. 7 pm, Nov 30. $15. 

