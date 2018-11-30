Enter the Void: Exploring the Intersection of Art, Technology and Design

Enter the Void is FilmArtists's first public exploration into the intersection of art, technology and design and will feature six Japanese artists working in textiles, fashion, music, filmmaking, and photography. Interactive showcase of art, technology and design. 7 pm, Nov 30. $15.

