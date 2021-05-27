Ephemeral Artifacts

Video, light and sonic outdoor performance installation by Anandam Dancetheatre/Theatre Passe Muraille with tap dancer Travis Knights. Evenings June 24-26. Free. Theatre Passe Muraille, 16 Ryerson.

https://www.passemuraille.ca/20-21-season/ephemeralartifacts/

There are no tickets or registration required to view the installation. Visitors are encouraged to keep safe distances and follow public health & safety protocols as dictated by the province.