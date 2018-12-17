Equal Voice Holiday Party
Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6
The Toronto chapter of the multi-partisan, bilingual organization dedicated to electing more women to office gathers to celebrate women in politics and reflect on 2018. Guest speaker is Caroline Mulroney, Attorney General of Ontario, Minister of Francophone Affairs and MPP for York-Simcoe. 6-10 pm. $35-$45. eventbrite.ca/e/52728342893
Info
Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6 View Map
Festive Season
Community Events