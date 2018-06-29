Equilibrium Community Street Art Workshop

Google Calendar - Equilibrium Community Street Art Workshop - 2018-06-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Equilibrium Community Street Art Workshop - 2018-06-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Equilibrium Community Street Art Workshop - 2018-06-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Equilibrium Community Street Art Workshop - 2018-06-29 16:00:00

Parkside Student Residence 111 Carlton, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2G3

Be a part of bringing this 23 story mural to Carlton and Jarvis in collaboration with world-class artist Okuda San Miguel (OKUDART / INK AND MOVEMENT). Learn street art techniques and help bring more public art to your community through this workshop facilitated by local artists Adrian Sawtay Hayles and Stephanie Bellefleur. 4 pm. Free. 

Info
Parkside Student Residence 111 Carlton, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2G3
Outdoor, Partner
Community Events
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Equilibrium Community Street Art Workshop - 2018-06-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Equilibrium Community Street Art Workshop - 2018-06-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Equilibrium Community Street Art Workshop - 2018-06-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Equilibrium Community Street Art Workshop - 2018-06-29 16:00:00