Erin Keaney's Time Out Comedy Show
Lazy Daisy's Cafe 1515 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 2A4
Monthly stand up show in the east end in which comics perform material about being a parent, not wanting to be a parent, having parents, being a kid and being a parent to pets. Featuring Ryan Belleville, Sandra Carusi, Melody Johnson, Natalie Norman, Ian Sirota, Pat Thornton performance by "So Embarrassing " Hosted by Erin Keaney 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $15.
