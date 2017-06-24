Erin Keaney's Time Out Comedy Show

Monthly stand up show in the east end in which comics perform material about being a parent, not wanting to be a parent, having parents, being a kid and being a parent to pets. Featuring Ryan Belleville, Sandra Carusi, Melody Johnson, Natalie Norman, Ian Sirota, Pat Thornton performance by "So Embarrassing " Hosted by Erin Keaney 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $15.