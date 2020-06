Rotman Events Big Ideas Speaker Series online talk. Kelly and Moen will be iscussing their book Overload: How Good Jobs Went Bad and What We Can Do About It. 3-4 pm ET. $41 (includes a link to the livestream and one mailed hardcover copy of book).

Pre-register: rotman.utoronto. ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/ Events/UpcomingEvents/ 20200715Overload

Questions: events@rotman.utoronto.ca // 416-978-6122