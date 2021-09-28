- News
ESP Gallery presents Catherine Telford Keogh’s exhibition of new work, entitled Circuit Trouble, which locates and disorients the fabricated boundaries that polarize ideas of cleanliness and contamination. Sep 18-Oct 23. Free. 1558 Dupont. erinstumpprojects.com.
Location Address - 1558 Dupont, Toronto, ON, M6P 3S6
Event Price - Free