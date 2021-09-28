Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Catherine Telford Keogh

ESP Gallery presents Catherine Telford Keogh’s exhibition of new work, entitled Circuit Trouble, which locates and disorients the fabricated boundaries that.

Sep 28, 2021

Catherine Telford Keogh

114 114 people viewed this event.

ESP Gallery presents Catherine Telford Keogh’s exhibition of new work, entitled Circuit Trouble, which locates and disorients the fabricated boundaries that polarize ideas of cleanliness and contamination. Sep 18-Oct 23. Free. 1558 Dupont. erinstumpprojects.com.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1558 Dupont, Toronto, ON, M6P 3S6

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 18th, 2021
Sat, Oct 23rd, 2021 to

Location
190 Richmond E, ESP

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Nicholas Metivier Gallery

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine