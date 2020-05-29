Join SummerWorks for a nation-wide virtual party – Essential Play – presented in partnership with Canadian Stage and Club Quarantine. A performance party on a digital playground, Essential Play ​is a free online club night where artists and art lovers from coast to coast can celebrate the enduring and resilient spirit of creativity that prevails despite the pandemic. Complete lineup and details will be announced mid-May. Event takes place May 29.

summerworks.ca/essential-play // @SummerWorksTO