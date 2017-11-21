Estate Planning
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1
This workshop explains how to create a plan to distribute assets, during life or upon death. Informs about the various tools of estate planning: powers of attorney, wills, joint accounts, gifting and trusts. 2-3:30 pm. Free. Presented by CPA Canada. Space for this workshop is limited. Please call 416-393-7703 or visit the branch to register.
Free
