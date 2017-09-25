Estate Planning

to Google Calendar - Estate Planning - 2017-09-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Estate Planning - 2017-09-25 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Estate Planning - 2017-09-25 18:30:00 iCalendar - Estate Planning - 2017-09-25 18:30:00

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Learn how to create a plan to distribute assets, during life or upon death. Discover the various tools of estate planning: powers of attorney; wills; joint accounts; gifting; and trusts. Presented by CPA Canada. No registration required. 6:30 pm. Free. 3rd floor Hinton Theatre.

http://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT296715&R=EVT296715

Info
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Estate Planning - 2017-09-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Estate Planning - 2017-09-25 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Estate Planning - 2017-09-25 18:30:00 iCalendar - Estate Planning - 2017-09-25 18:30:00