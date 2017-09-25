Learn how to create a plan to distribute assets, during life or upon death. Discover the various tools of estate planning: powers of attorney; wills; joint accounts; gifting; and trusts. Presented by CPA Canada. No registration required. 6:30 pm. Free. 3rd floor Hinton Theatre.

http://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT296715&R=EVT296715