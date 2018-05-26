Estonian Music Week and the Royal Conservatory of Music 21C Festival present Vox Clamantis and Maarja Nuut & HH

Vox Clamantis members share a passion for Gregorian chant, early polyphony, and contemporary music. The duo of violinist and singer, Maarja Nuut, and Estonian electronic music composer, Hendrik Kaljujärv, are defined by a deep and intense quest to create complex moodscapes. 8 pm. $20-$90. 

Koerner Hall 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2 View Map
