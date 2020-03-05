Eszter Szakács and Naeem Mohaiemen
Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario
The Hungarian curator speaks about the grand initiatives and tragic misfires that characterized the visual art world's attempts at transnational solidarity during the Cold Wa.r In conversation with Bangladeshi artist Naeem Mohaiemen. 7 pm. $8-$12.
Pre-register: eventbrite.ca/e/91035314075
This event is a part of the Urban Field Speakers Series.
