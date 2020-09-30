In collaboration with our friends at First Arts, Feheley Fine Arts is pleased to co-present the exhibition Etching and Aquatint: Free Flowing Experimentation. The show features a selection of outstanding prints that showcase the progression and innovation of the etching and aquatint technique since it was introduced to Kinngait Studios in 1993.

Sep 26-Oct 24. Works are available for viewing at Feheley Fine Arts from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am – 6 pm, or by appointment.

416-323-1373, feheleyfinearts.com

Picture: GRAND ENTRANCE, Kenojuak Ashevak, 2008, etching & aquatint, 31.5 x 41.25 in.