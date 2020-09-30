NOW MagazineAll EventsEtching and Aquatint: Free Flowing Experimentation

Etching and Aquatint: Free Flowing Experimentation

Etching and Aquatint: Free Flowing Experimentation

by
213 213 people viewed this event.

In collaboration with our friends at First Arts, Feheley Fine Arts is pleased to co-present the exhibition Etching and Aquatint: Free Flowing Experimentation. The show features a selection of outstanding prints that showcase the progression and innovation of the etching and aquatint technique since it was introduced to Kinngait Studios in 1993.

Sep 26-Oct 24. Works are available for viewing at Feheley Fine Arts from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am – 6 pm, or by appointment.

416-323-1373, feheleyfinearts.com

Picture: GRAND ENTRANCE, Kenojuak Ashevak, 2008, etching & aquatint, 31.5 x 41.25 in.

 

Date And Time

2020-09-26 to
2020-10-24
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Feheley Fine Arts

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.