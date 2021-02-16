Eternity Martis

Toronto Public Library presents the author of They Said This Would Be Fun, which gives us an honest inside look at the dominant racist and sexist attitudes that plague modern day campus life. As she pursued her undergraduate degree, Martis faced everyday microaggressions and full-blown racist attacks while still trying to navigate the pressures of student life. Martis discusses her new book and the experiences that created it, with host Nam Kiwanuka. Feb 23 at 7 pm. https://www.crowdcast.io/tplculture