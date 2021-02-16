NOW MagazineAll EventsEternity Martis

Eternity Martis

Eternity Martis

by
15 15 people viewed this event.

Toronto Public Library presents the author of They Said This Would Be Fun, which gives us an honest inside look at the dominant racist and sexist attitudes that plague modern day campus life. As she pursued her undergraduate degree, Martis faced everyday microaggressions and full-blown racist attacks while still trying to navigate the pressures of student life. Martis discusses her new book and the experiences that created it, with host Nam Kiwanuka. Feb 23 at 7 pm. https://www.crowdcast.io/tplculture

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-23 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-02-23 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Benefits

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.