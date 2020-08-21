Ethan Murphy: Front & Back

In Front & Back, Ethan Murphy explores the relationship between photography and loss. While searching in the basement of his childhood home for objects belonging to his father, the artist found deteriorating 4×6 inch colour prints that were wet and adhered together in layers.

While most of the images were destroyed, abstract fragments revealed glimpses of a deceased loved one. In his photographs and video, Murphy washes and detaches the prints in an act of recovery that transforms the decaying family pictures into precious objects.

In the Student Gallery, Sep 16-Oct 17. Free.

