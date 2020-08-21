NOW MagazineAll EventsEthan Murphy: Front & Back

Ethan Murphy: Front & Back

Ryerson Image Centre
16
Sep
-
17
Oct

Ethan Murphy: Front & Back

by Ryerson Image Centre
 
In Front & Back, Ethan Murphy explores the relationship between photography and loss. While searching in the basement of his childhood home for objects belonging to his father, the artist found deteriorating 4×6 inch colour prints that were wet and adhered together in layers.

While most of the images were destroyed, abstract fragments revealed glimpses of a deceased loved one. In his photographs and video, Murphy washes and detaches the prints in an act of recovery that transforms the decaying family pictures into precious objects.

In the Student Gallery, Sep 16-Oct 17. Free.

416-979-5164 // ric@ryerson.ca // Follow us @RICgallery

 

Date And Time

2020-09-16 to
2020-10-17
 

Location

 

Venue

Ryerson Image Centre
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Ryerson Image Centre

Ryerson Image Centre
