Ethereal Sounds: India Yeshe Gailey

Canadian Music Centre 20 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J9

Ethereal sounds written by Canadian, American and European composers, this 21st-century cello concert links disparate times, geographies and modes of music making. Featuring cellist/composer India Yeshe Gailey and works by Gailey, Philip Glasss, Giovanni Sollima and more. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm. $10-$20.  musiccentre.secure.force.com

Canadian Music Centre 20 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J9 View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
416-961-6601
