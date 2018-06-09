Etobicoke Butterfly Festival
Panorama Park 31 Panorama Court, Toronto, Ontario
The annual Etobicoke Butterfly Festival family event hosted by Our Place Initiative (OPI) will take place at Panorama Park, 31 Panorama Court at the Panorama Community Garden. The event will feature a butterfly garden planting party, arts and crafts, childrens' activities and free plant giveaways. June 9 from 11 am-2 pm. Free.
